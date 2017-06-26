U-M's C.S. Mott Children's Hospital E...

U-M's C.S. Mott Children's Hospital Earns Top Rankings From U.S. News & World Report

Michigan Medicine's children's hospital ties for third in the country for heart surgery; only hospital in Michigan ranked in all 10 pediatric specialties. U.S. News & World Report once again named Michigan Medicine C.S. Mott Children's Hospital among the nation's best children's hospitals.

