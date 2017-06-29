Traffic and Parking
M Parking Lots: The parking lots surrounding Michigan Stadium owned and operated by the University of Michigan will be free and open to the public starting at 7 a.m. ADA Parking: A limited number of parking spots for guests with a disability will be available in the Blue and Champions North lots. Stadium Boulevard Reconstruction Project: The Stadium Boulevard Reconstruction Project is affecting traffic flow around Michigan Stadium.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MGo Blue.
Add your comments below
Ann Arbor Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: National RV Detroit (Sep '15)
|8 hr
|John Stout
|7
|Daycare needed
|Jun 11
|Single dad
|2
|At long last! Dunkin Donuts on Plymouth Road opens
|May '17
|Karen N Kennedy
|3
|Ypsilanti Music Selection (Aug '12)
|May '17
|Musikologist
|18
|Review: Carlson Catering Co (May '13)
|Apr '17
|Etrueblood
|4
|Town hall connects residents with legislators
|Apr '17
|Whip Nude Cheeks
|2
|Johnson Products Hose Factory (Jan '06)
|Apr '17
|antoniop
|7
Find what you want!
Search Ann Arbor Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC