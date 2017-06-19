Three hospitalized after crash in Huron Township
A man who police claim was under the influence of either drugs or alcohol crashed his car at about 2 p.m. June 24 in Huron Township. He had his two sons in the car with him.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MIPrepZone.
Comments
Add your comments below
Ann Arbor Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Daycare needed
|Jun 11
|Single dad
|2
|At long last! Dunkin Donuts on Plymouth Road opens
|May '17
|Karen N Kennedy
|3
|Ypsilanti Music Selection (Aug '12)
|May '17
|Musikologist
|18
|Review: National RV Detroit (Sep '15)
|Apr '17
|slloyd
|6
|Review: Carlson Catering Co (May '13)
|Apr '17
|Etrueblood
|4
|Town hall connects residents with legislators
|Apr '17
|Whip Nude Cheeks
|2
|Johnson Products Hose Factory (Jan '06)
|Apr '17
|antoniop
|7
Find what you want!
Search Ann Arbor Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC