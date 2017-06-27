Theater Talk: Shakespeare, Chekhov an...

Theater Talk: Shakespeare, Chekhov and more on tap for summer theatergoers

In another edition of Theater Talk on Stateside , David Kiley of Encore Michigan joined the show to discuss what's happening in the community this summer with professional theater productions. Elsewhere in the state, the Kickshaw Theatre in Ann Arbor performs new play called Really; the Purple Rose in Chelsea is doing Harvey; and the Dio Dinner Theatre in Pinckney is showing Forever Plaid .

