The Penny Seats to Present World Premier of the Renaissance Man
The Penny Seats Theatre Company is thrilled to announce that its seventh summer season this year will open on Thursday, June 15th with The Renaissance Man, a World Premier from renowned Michigan playwright, Joseph Zettelmaier . The story is comedic riff on Macbeth set in the modern day at a local Renaissance Faire.
