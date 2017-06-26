the Legend of Georgia McBride Extends at Theatre Nova
Theatre NOVA, Ann Arbor's professional theatre with an exclusive focus on new plays and playwrights, has announced an extension of its smash hit "The Legend of Georgia McBride" by Matthew Lopez, the successful production transferred from The Ringwald Theatre in Ferndale. The show was slated to run through July 2 but has been extended through July 9 due to full houses, glowing audience response, and critical acclaim.
