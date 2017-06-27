Teen behind Ann Arbor student's homic...

Teen behind Ann Arbor student's homicide also tied to Ypsilanti killing

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: MLive.com

Assistant Washtenaw County Prosecutor John Vella revealed Monday, June 26, in Washtenaw County Trial Court that Danta Wright, 17, of Ann Arbor, was suspected in the death of 18-year-old Jordan Klee and also linked to the death of 20-year-old Keandre Duff.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Ann Arbor Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Daycare needed Jun 11 Single dad 2
News At long last! Dunkin Donuts on Plymouth Road opens May '17 Karen N Kennedy 3
Ypsilanti Music Selection (Aug '12) May '17 Musikologist 18
Review: National RV Detroit (Sep '15) Apr '17 slloyd 6
Review: Carlson Catering Co (May '13) Apr '17 Etrueblood 4
News Town hall connects residents with legislators Apr '17 Whip Nude Cheeks 2
Johnson Products Hose Factory (Jan '06) Apr '17 antoniop 7
See all Ann Arbor Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Ann Arbor Forum Now

Ann Arbor Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Ann Arbor Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Kentucky Derby
  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. Wall Street
  5. Sarah Palin
 

Ann Arbor, MI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,975 • Total comments across all topics: 282,098,304

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC