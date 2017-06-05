Summer starts at Ann Arbor's Grizzly Peak with dog adoption event
Grizzly Peak Brewing Co. is going to the dogs with a pup-friendly menu and offers of free Mug Club memberships for patrons who take home a furry companion during the Hops and Adopt event.
