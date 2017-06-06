Stalled Nexus pipeline to be subject of town hall meeting in Ann Arbor
Readers may recall our piece from March, about resistance to the proposed construction of the Nexus pipeline . The pipeline, in which DTE Energy is part owner, is essentially intended to carry natural gas fracked from the western Pennsylvania area to the Dawn Hub in Ontario for sale to Canadian buyers.
