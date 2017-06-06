Stalled Nexus pipeline to be subject ...

Stalled Nexus pipeline to be subject of town hall meeting in Ann Arbor

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: Metro Times

Readers may recall our piece from March, about resistance to the proposed construction of the Nexus pipeline . The pipeline, in which DTE Energy is part owner, is essentially intended to carry natural gas fracked from the western Pennsylvania area to the Dawn Hub in Ontario for sale to Canadian buyers.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Metro Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Ann Arbor Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News At long last! Dunkin Donuts on Plymouth Road opens May 19 Karen N Kennedy 3
Ypsilanti Music Selection (Aug '12) May 8 Musikologist 18
Review: National RV Detroit (Sep '15) Apr '17 slloyd 6
Review: Carlson Catering Co (May '13) Apr '17 Etrueblood 4
News Town hall connects residents with legislators Apr '17 Whip Nude Cheeks 2
Johnson Products Hose Factory (Jan '06) Apr '17 antoniop 7
News Black Muslims aim for unity in challenging time... Apr '17 Banjo 2
See all Ann Arbor Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Ann Arbor Forum Now

Ann Arbor Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Ann Arbor Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Notre Dame
  4. Microsoft
  5. Health Care
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. U.S. Open
  4. North Korea
  5. Tornado
 

Ann Arbor, MI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,634 • Total comments across all topics: 281,576,816

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC