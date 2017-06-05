Social justice startup Court Innovati...

Social justice startup Court Innovations nets over $1.8 mln

Read more: PE Hub

Ann Arbor, Michigan-based Court Innovations , a social justice startup, has raised over $1.8 million funding. BELLE Michigan Fund led the round with participation from other investors that included Northern Michigan Angels, Michigan Angel Fund and the University of Michigan's Stephen M. Ross School of Business .

