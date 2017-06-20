Police launch murder investigation af...

Police launch murder investigation after Michigan singer is found dead in home

Yesterday Read more: New York Post

A 27-year-old Michigan singer was mysteriously found dead in her home over the weekend - and police have launched a murder investigation, according to reports on Sunday. Egypt Covington's lifeless body was discovered by a friend inside her Hull Road home in Belleville Friday night, FOX 2 reported.

