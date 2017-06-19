New Buddy's Pizza near Ann Arbor gets ready for fall opening
A neon sign now lights up above the entrance of the Buddy's Pizza location coming to Ann Arbor. The restaurant expects to open in time for University of Michigan football games this fall.
