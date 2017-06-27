Mom listens as man admits to murderin...

Mom listens as man admits to murdering son

Read more: WXYZ

Today Danta Wright, the accused killer, was supposed to have a pre-trial hearing for the case, instead he admitted he and two other friends were trying to rob the 18-year-old at gunpoint. "And as a result of that armed robbery, what did you do with that gun to Mr. Jordan Klee?" asked the assistant prosecutor with the Washtenaw County Prosecutor's Office.

