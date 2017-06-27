Michigan Women's Open: Sarah Hoffman ...

Michigan Women's Open: Sarah Hoffman One Shot off Lead of Kristin Coleman

THOMPSONVILLE Sarah Hoffman of Saline is headed with the Symetra Tour to Tullymore Golf Resort in Canadian Lakes this weekend, but she made sure to stop in first at Crystal Mountain Resort and play the Michigan Women's Open Championship. "It's one of my favorite tournaments," she said after shooting a 3-under 69 on the Mountain Ridge course to stand one shot off the lead of fellow Symetra Tour player Kristin Coleman of Rolling Hills Estates, Calif., through the first round of the $40,000 championship at Crystal Mountain Resort.

