Michigan Sierra Club started in Ann Arbor in 1967 celebrating 50 years
Hundreds of people, including federal lawmakers and local activists, are expected to be on hand Saturday, June 10, as the Michigan Sierra Club celebrates its 50th anniversary in the Ann Arbor area. The state's chapter of the national environmental organization was started by a group of Ann Arbor residents in 1967.
