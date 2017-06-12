Michigan Sees First 'Flex Route' Highway
With more than 60,000 cars and trucks traveling along an 8-mile-long corridor of U.S. 23 from the M-14 in Ann Arbor north to Silver Lake Road in Green Oak Township, traffic jams are an everyday occurrence, particularly in the morning and late afternoon. The state of Michigan has come up with a novel, cost-savings solution to alleviate heavy rush-hour traffic on a stretch of U.S. Highway 23 just northeast of Ann Arbor.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Construction Equipment Guide.
Add your comments below
Ann Arbor Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Daycare needed
|Jun 11
|Single dad
|2
|At long last! Dunkin Donuts on Plymouth Road opens
|May 19
|Karen N Kennedy
|3
|Ypsilanti Music Selection (Aug '12)
|May '17
|Musikologist
|18
|Review: National RV Detroit (Sep '15)
|Apr '17
|slloyd
|6
|Review: Carlson Catering Co (May '13)
|Apr '17
|Etrueblood
|4
|Town hall connects residents with legislators
|Apr '17
|Whip Nude Cheeks
|2
|Johnson Products Hose Factory (Jan '06)
|Apr '17
|antoniop
|7
Find what you want!
Search Ann Arbor Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC