Michigan QB target Tyler Shough earns...

Michigan QB target Tyler Shough earns spot in The Opening Finals; commit Joe Milton doesn't

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: MLive.com

Tyler Shough, a 2018 three-star quarterback and Michigan target from Hamilton High School in Chandler, Ariz., was announced Monday as one of 12 quarterbacks from the Elite 11 Finals to earn a spot at the Nike The Opening Finals for the best recruits in the country. Joe Milton, a 2018 four-star quarterback and Michigan commit from Olympia High School in Orlando, Fla., was one of 25 selected for the Elite 11 Finals, but didn't earn a spot at The Opening Finals, which will take place June 28 to July 3 in Beaverton, Ore.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Ann Arbor Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News At long last! Dunkin Donuts on Plymouth Road opens May 19 Karen N Kennedy 3
Ypsilanti Music Selection (Aug '12) May 8 Musikologist 18
Review: National RV Detroit (Sep '15) Apr '17 slloyd 6
Review: Carlson Catering Co (May '13) Apr '17 Etrueblood 4
News Town hall connects residents with legislators Apr '17 Whip Nude Cheeks 2
Johnson Products Hose Factory (Jan '06) Apr '17 antoniop 7
News Black Muslims aim for unity in challenging time... Apr '17 Banjo 2
See all Ann Arbor Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Ann Arbor Forum Now

Ann Arbor Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Ann Arbor Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Microsoft
  3. Climate Change
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Tornado
 

Ann Arbor, MI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,145 • Total comments across all topics: 281,551,777

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC