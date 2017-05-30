Michigan mayors vow to uphold Paris A...

Michigan mayors vow to uphold Paris Agreement in wake of U.S. abandonment

In the wake of President Trump leaving the Paris Climate Agreement, several dozen mayors across the U.S. have created a coalition to uphold the goals of the accord in their own cities. Ann Arbor, Grand Rapids, and Traverse City represent Michigan on the list.

