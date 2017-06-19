Meijer to make shopping easier

Meijer to make shopping easier

Starting Thursday, June 22, additional Metro Detroit communities will have the convenient option of having someone else shop and deliver their groceries. Following last year's initial launch in Detroit, Meijer is now expanding its partnership with home delivery app Shipt to more Detroit-area locations.

