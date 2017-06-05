Meijer rolling out home delivery to Ann Arbor, more Detroit suburbs

The service will be extended Detroit-area suburbs including Allen Park, Belleville, Brighton, Flat Rock, Hartland, Howell, Lincoln Park, Monroe, Oxford, Southgate, Taylor and Woodhaven. Meijer's announcement comes in the same week the Alabama tech company says it raised $40 million, in a second round of financing and investment, to pay for its expansion to 100 metro areas within the next year, according to AL.com.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.