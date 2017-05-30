Man shot dead in Tim Hortons parking lot, 1 in custody
Police were called about 7:30 a.m. Sunday, June 4 to the Tim Hortons, 2141 Rawsonville Road, for the report of a deceased man in a vehicle, said Van Buren Township Police Lt. Charles Bazzy.
