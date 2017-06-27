Leaders of world's top universities gather in Ann Arbor to discuss future of higher education
Leaders from the University of Cambridge, Princeton University, the University of Oxford, Harvard University and more are gathered today at the University of Michigan to discuss the public mission of research universities. Stateside's conversation with Paul Courant, interim provost at the University of Michigan, and Sue Alcock, special counsel for institutional outreach and engagement at the University of Michigan.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Michigan Radio.
Add your comments below
Ann Arbor Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Daycare needed
|Jun 11
|Single dad
|2
|At long last! Dunkin Donuts on Plymouth Road opens
|May '17
|Karen N Kennedy
|3
|Ypsilanti Music Selection (Aug '12)
|May '17
|Musikologist
|18
|Review: National RV Detroit (Sep '15)
|Apr '17
|slloyd
|6
|Review: Carlson Catering Co (May '13)
|Apr '17
|Etrueblood
|4
|Town hall connects residents with legislators
|Apr '17
|Whip Nude Cheeks
|2
|Johnson Products Hose Factory (Jan '06)
|Apr '17
|antoniop
|7
Find what you want!
Search Ann Arbor Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC