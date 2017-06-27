Leaders of world's top universities g...

Leaders of world's top universities gather in Ann Arbor to discuss future of higher education

Next Story Prev Story
23 hrs ago Read more: Michigan Radio

Leaders from the University of Cambridge, Princeton University, the University of Oxford, Harvard University and more are gathered today at the University of Michigan to discuss the public mission of research universities. Stateside's conversation with Paul Courant, interim provost at the University of Michigan, and Sue Alcock, special counsel for institutional outreach and engagement at the University of Michigan.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Michigan Radio.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Ann Arbor Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Daycare needed Jun 11 Single dad 2
News At long last! Dunkin Donuts on Plymouth Road opens May '17 Karen N Kennedy 3
Ypsilanti Music Selection (Aug '12) May '17 Musikologist 18
Review: National RV Detroit (Sep '15) Apr '17 slloyd 6
Review: Carlson Catering Co (May '13) Apr '17 Etrueblood 4
News Town hall connects residents with legislators Apr '17 Whip Nude Cheeks 2
Johnson Products Hose Factory (Jan '06) Apr '17 antoniop 7
See all Ann Arbor Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Ann Arbor Forum Now

Ann Arbor Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Ann Arbor Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Notre Dame
  3. Supreme Court
  4. U.S. Open
  5. China
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Iran
  3. Syria
  4. Mexico
  5. Pakistan
 

Ann Arbor, MI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,240 • Total comments across all topics: 282,066,486

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC