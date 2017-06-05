Immigrant advocates speaking out agai...

Immigrant advocates speaking out against bills opposing 'sanctuary' policies

Immigrant families and immigrant rights advocates in Michigan, including some from the Ann Arbor area, are headed to Lansing to speak against a pair of bills they say promote racial profiling and anti-immigrant policies. Members of several groups, including law enforcement officials, plan to present testimony in opposition to House Bills 4105 and 4334 at a Michigan House of Representatives committee hearing on Wednesday, June 7. The Local Government Committee, which is considering the bills, meets at noon in Room 519 of the Anderson House Office Building, 124 N. Capitol Ave. in Lansing.

