How to stop the nasty lurking toxoplasmosis parasite? Target its 'stomach,' study suggests
Stubborn cyst form of parasite can't cause disease without a key digestion factor, U-M research in mice shows -- suggesting a new avenue for future treatments IMAGE: A Toxoplasma tissue cyst, showing the dormant bradyzoite form of the parasite in blue, and the "stomachs " is in red. The new study shows that interfering with a key... view ANN ARBOR, MI - One in three people has a potentially nasty parasite hiding inside their body -- tucked away in tiny cysts that the immune system can't eliminate and antibiotics can't touch.
Start the conversation, or Read more at EurekAlert!.
Add your comments below
Ann Arbor Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Daycare needed
|Jun 11
|Single dad
|2
|At long last! Dunkin Donuts on Plymouth Road opens
|May '17
|Karen N Kennedy
|3
|Ypsilanti Music Selection (Aug '12)
|May '17
|Musikologist
|18
|Review: National RV Detroit (Sep '15)
|Apr '17
|slloyd
|6
|Review: Carlson Catering Co (May '13)
|Apr '17
|Etrueblood
|4
|Town hall connects residents with legislators
|Apr '17
|Whip Nude Cheeks
|2
|Johnson Products Hose Factory (Jan '06)
|Apr '17
|antoniop
|7
Find what you want!
Search Ann Arbor Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC