'Holocaust Revisionist' Organization Upset At Being Labeled A 'Hate Group'

A self-described group of "Holocaust revisionists" has taken issue with being designated a "hate group" by the Southern Poverty Law Center. Deir Yessin Remembered, based in Ann Arbor, Mich., says that its mission is to spread awareness about a 1948 massacre by Jewish militias that, by some estimates, killed more than 100 Arab villagers.

