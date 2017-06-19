Gillett to lead School of Business at Okanagan College
Okanagan College will welcome a new Dean of Business this summer with the arrival of William Gillett, an esteemed post-secondary administrator who brings an impressive record of public and private sector experience. Gillett comes to Okanagan College from New Hampshire, where he has held the Christos and Mary Papoutsy Distinguished Chair in Ethics and Social Responsibility at Southern New Hampshire University .
