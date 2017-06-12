Fight to stop Ann Arbor father's depo...

Fight to stop Ann Arbor father's deportation persists as Father's Day nears

Supporters of Jose Luis Sanchez-Ronquillo , an Ann Arbor father of two facing deportation, are continuing to fight for his release from federal custody heading into Father's Day. After being moved around to different detention facilities from Texas to Louisiana, he's now being held at the Monroe County Jail in southeast Michigan while his case is pending, and his supporters are planning to rally outside the facility on Saturday, June 17. Among those speaking out and advocating for reuniting Sanchez-Ronquillo with his wife and children is the family of Yousef Ajin, another Ann Arbor father who recently faced the threat of deportation.

Ann Arbor, MI

