Fed raises key rate and unveils plan to reduce bond holdings

Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen spoke on stage, April 10, as part of a conversation put on by the Gerald R. Ford School of Public Policy at the University of Michigan's Rackham Auditorium in Ann Arbor, Mich. The Fed today announced that it's raising its benchmark short-term interest rate for the third time in six months, a vote of confidence in a slow-growing but durable American economy.

