Domestic abuse survivor's ongoing story sparks criticism of justice system

SafeHouse Center Director Barbara Niess-May says domestic abuse survivor Nicole Beverly received no support or communication from the justice system. Stories like that of Nicole Beverly , whose abusive husband is set to be released from prison in August despite alleged threats to kill her and her children, are nothing new for Barbara Niess-May , executive director of SafeHouse Center in Ann Arbor.

