Documentary about former hockey player to help spread ALS awareness
Many people will remember the ALS Ice Bucket Challenge from 2014. But even though a key goal of what became a social media phenomenon was to spread awareness about ALS, it's hard to say how much people actually learned about the disease.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Ann Arbor Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|At long last! Dunkin Donuts on Plymouth Road opens
|May 19
|Karen N Kennedy
|3
|Ypsilanti Music Selection (Aug '12)
|May '17
|Musikologist
|18
|Review: National RV Detroit (Sep '15)
|Apr '17
|slloyd
|6
|Review: Carlson Catering Co (May '13)
|Apr '17
|Etrueblood
|4
|Town hall connects residents with legislators
|Apr '17
|Whip Nude Cheeks
|2
|Johnson Products Hose Factory (Jan '06)
|Apr '17
|antoniop
|7
|Black Muslims aim for unity in challenging time...
|Apr '17
|Banjo
|2
Find what you want!
Search Ann Arbor Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC