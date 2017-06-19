Construction of autonomous vehicle-testing facility underway at old Willow Run site
An abandoned site marked by large swaths of concrete foundation from its former life as a factory is now busy with construction activity in Ypsilanti Township. Construction has begun on an autonomous and connected vehicle testing facility that developers say will help Michigan get an edge on the growing mobility industry.
