Chinese battery company opening $4.6 million R&D center near Ann Arbor
Chinese company Camel Energy is opening its North American research and development headquarters in Pittsfield Township, about a mile outside of Ann Arbor. The company manufactures batteries, and its new center will focus on electric vehicle batteries.
