Brighton Teen Among A Dozen Competing For College Scholarship Cash
A chance to win thousands of dollars in college scholarships and represent Michigan awaits a local teen, one of a dozen from across Michigan competing at an event next month. Sarah-Grace Hampton of Brighton is taking part in the Distinguished Young Women of Michigan Scholarship Program, which will be holding their 60th Annual Scholarship Program on Saturday, July 15th at Skyline High School in Ann Arbor.
