Brass Tacks Ensemble presents Limited Engagement of the Merchant of Venice

The Brass Tacks Ensemble is excited to present the second Shakespeare production of their 2017 season, a limited engagement of The Merchant of Venice, running August 3 - 5 at the Kerrytown Concert House. The scene shifts to Venice for our second offering of the season as Bassanio seeks to woo the rich heiress, Portia, who resides in Belmont.

