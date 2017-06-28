Brass Tacks Ensemble presents Limited Engagement of the Merchant of Venice
The Brass Tacks Ensemble is excited to present the second Shakespeare production of their 2017 season, a limited engagement of The Merchant of Venice, running August 3 - 5 at the Kerrytown Concert House. The scene shifts to Venice for our second offering of the season as Bassanio seeks to woo the rich heiress, Portia, who resides in Belmont.
Ann Arbor Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Daycare needed
|Jun 11
|Single dad
|2
|At long last! Dunkin Donuts on Plymouth Road opens
|May '17
|Karen N Kennedy
|3
|Ypsilanti Music Selection (Aug '12)
|May '17
|Musikologist
|18
|Review: National RV Detroit (Sep '15)
|Apr '17
|slloyd
|6
|Review: Carlson Catering Co (May '13)
|Apr '17
|Etrueblood
|4
|Town hall connects residents with legislators
|Apr '17
|Whip Nude Cheeks
|2
|Johnson Products Hose Factory (Jan '06)
|Apr '17
|antoniop
|7
