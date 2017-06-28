Brass Tacks Ensemble presents Limited...

Brass Tacks Ensemble presents Limited Engagement of the Merchant of Venice

The Brass Tacks Ensemble is excited to present the second Shakespeare production of their 2017 season, a limited engagement of The Merchant of Venice, running August 3 - 5 at the Kerrytown Concert House. The scene shifts to Venice for our second offering of the season as Bassanio seeks to woo the rich heiress, Portia, who resides in Belmont.

