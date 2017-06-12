Automated vision systems sales up 10 percent AIA of Ann Arbor, Mich., ...
AIA of Ann Arbor, Mich., reports that North American sales of machine vision systems and components hit $597 million in the first quarter of 2017, a 10 percent gain on the first quarter of last year. AIA is part of the Association for Advancing Automation in Ann Arbor, Mich., the umbrella group that also includes the Robotic Industries Association and the Motion Control & Motor Association.
