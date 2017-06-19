Aubrey Solomon, with help from Rashan...

Aubrey Solomon, with help from Rashan Gary, works to get in shape as Michigan's camp nears

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: MLive.com

The five-star freshman defensive lineman from Georgia arrived on campus earlier this month. And, from the second he got here, he found a rather large person who was ready to show him the ropes.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Ann Arbor Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Daycare needed Jun 11 Single dad 2
News At long last! Dunkin Donuts on Plymouth Road opens May '17 Karen N Kennedy 3
Ypsilanti Music Selection (Aug '12) May '17 Musikologist 18
Review: National RV Detroit (Sep '15) Apr '17 slloyd 6
Review: Carlson Catering Co (May '13) Apr '17 Etrueblood 4
News Town hall connects residents with legislators Apr '17 Whip Nude Cheeks 2
Johnson Products Hose Factory (Jan '06) Apr '17 antoniop 7
See all Ann Arbor Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Ann Arbor Forum Now

Ann Arbor Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Ann Arbor Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Saudi Arabia
  1. U.S. Open
  2. North Korea
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Mexico
  5. Afghanistan
 

Ann Arbor, MI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,221 • Total comments across all topics: 281,992,268

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC