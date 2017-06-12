Ann Arbor's Restaurant Week offers a culinary trip for your tastebuds
The annual event, held twice a year in January and June and organized by the Main Street Area Association, offers residents and visitors the opportunity to try the best of what Ann Arbor restaurants have to offer. Some of this year's participants include restaurants recently recognized during the Taste of Ann Arbor event June 4. Cantina Taqueria recently underwent an extensive menu change and was awarded the 2017 Best of Show for its tacos.
