Ann Arbor's new closed-caption law taking effect this weekend

Starting Saturday, July 1, the law applies to local businesses such as bars and restaurants, as well as fitness centers, hotel lobbies and other places of public accommodation. The City Council voted unanimously in February to approve the ordinance as recommended by the city's Commission on Disability Issues, giving it a July 1 effective date.

