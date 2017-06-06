Ann Arbor's first poutinerie opens on South University
The highly anticipated Smoke's opened its doors on Monday on South University Street in downtown Ann Arbor. Poutine - a Canadian dish that's a jumbled mound of fries, gravy and cheese curds - is suddenly fashionable south of Canada's border, and the new poutinerie is one of very few in southeast Michigan.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Metro Times.
Add your comments below
Ann Arbor Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|At long last! Dunkin Donuts on Plymouth Road opens
|May 19
|Karen N Kennedy
|3
|Ypsilanti Music Selection (Aug '12)
|May 8
|Musikologist
|18
|Review: National RV Detroit (Sep '15)
|Apr '17
|slloyd
|6
|Review: Carlson Catering Co (May '13)
|Apr '17
|Etrueblood
|4
|Town hall connects residents with legislators
|Apr '17
|Whip Nude Cheeks
|2
|Johnson Products Hose Factory (Jan '06)
|Apr '17
|antoniop
|7
|Black Muslims aim for unity in challenging time...
|Apr '17
|Banjo
|2
Find what you want!
Search Ann Arbor Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC