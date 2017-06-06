Ann Arbor's first poutinerie opens on...

Ann Arbor's first poutinerie opens on South University

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: Metro Times

The highly anticipated Smoke's opened its doors on Monday on South University Street in downtown Ann Arbor. Poutine - a Canadian dish that's a jumbled mound of fries, gravy and cheese curds - is suddenly fashionable south of Canada's border, and the new poutinerie is one of very few in southeast Michigan.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Metro Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Ann Arbor Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News At long last! Dunkin Donuts on Plymouth Road opens May 19 Karen N Kennedy 3
Ypsilanti Music Selection (Aug '12) May 8 Musikologist 18
Review: National RV Detroit (Sep '15) Apr '17 slloyd 6
Review: Carlson Catering Co (May '13) Apr '17 Etrueblood 4
News Town hall connects residents with legislators Apr '17 Whip Nude Cheeks 2
Johnson Products Hose Factory (Jan '06) Apr '17 antoniop 7
News Black Muslims aim for unity in challenging time... Apr '17 Banjo 2
See all Ann Arbor Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Ann Arbor Forum Now

Ann Arbor Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Ann Arbor Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Microsoft
  4. Climate Change
  5. Health Care
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. North Korea
  4. Notre Dame
  5. U.S. Open
 

Ann Arbor, MI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,481 • Total comments across all topics: 281,572,267

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC