Ann Arbor, Traverse City mayors sign pledge to fight climate change

The mayors of multiple Michigan cities have joined a growing list of mayors nationwide vowing to stay committed to fighting climate change. After President Donald Trump announced on Thursday, June 1, the United States would withdraw from the Paris climate accord, Ann Arbor Mayor Christopher Taylor and Traverse City Mayor Jim Carruthers were among dozens of mayors who signed a pledge with a different message.

