Ann Arbor teachers donate classroom supplies to Detroit teachers
Unused classroom supplies from Ann Arbor schools were donated to Detroit Public Schools teachers through Delta Kappa Gamma's "Teachers Helping Teachers" initiative. The Ann Arbor chapter of Delta Kappa Gamma - an international organization for female educators - provided more than 40 Detroit Public Schools teachers with classroom supplies on June 13, the culmination of their second year of the program.
