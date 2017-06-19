Ann Arbor teachers donate classroom s...

Ann Arbor teachers donate classroom supplies to Detroit teachers

Next Story Prev Story
23 hrs ago Read more: MLive.com

Unused classroom supplies from Ann Arbor schools were donated to Detroit Public Schools teachers through Delta Kappa Gamma's "Teachers Helping Teachers" initiative. The Ann Arbor chapter of Delta Kappa Gamma - an international organization for female educators - provided more than 40 Detroit Public Schools teachers with classroom supplies on June 13, the culmination of their second year of the program.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Ann Arbor Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Daycare needed Jun 11 Single dad 2
News At long last! Dunkin Donuts on Plymouth Road opens May '17 Karen N Kennedy 3
Ypsilanti Music Selection (Aug '12) May '17 Musikologist 18
Review: National RV Detroit (Sep '15) Apr '17 slloyd 6
Review: Carlson Catering Co (May '13) Apr '17 Etrueblood 4
News Town hall connects residents with legislators Apr '17 Whip Nude Cheeks 2
Johnson Products Hose Factory (Jan '06) Apr '17 antoniop 7
See all Ann Arbor Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Ann Arbor Forum Now

Ann Arbor Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Ann Arbor Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Syria
  4. U.S. Open
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Cuba
  5. Kentucky Derby
 

Ann Arbor, MI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,714 • Total comments across all topics: 281,916,294

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC