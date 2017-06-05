Ann Arbor tavern featured on 'Bar Rescue' getting another makeover
First it was The Arena, then Curtain Call, and now the restaurant and bar located at 203 E. Washington in Ann Arbor is getting another makeover. Mark Adams is one of the operating partners, along with Jeff LeDuc, and said the business has evolved since the two took over management in 2016.
