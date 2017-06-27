Ann Arbor considers extra $2.3M tax i...

Ann Arbor considers extra $2.3M tax incentive for solar in new development

Ann Arbor officials are trying to decide whether it's worth an extra $2.3 million in tax incentives to support solar aspects of a proposed development at 1140 Broadway St. The four City Council members who serve on Ann Arbor's Brownfield Plan Review Committee heard a revised tax-incentive plan for the $146 million development when they met Monday, June 26, as well as some additional requests from the developer. Chicago-based developer Morningside Lower Town LLC is planning to redevelop the 6.4-acre vacant property just up the street from the University of Michigan Hospital and is proposing 530 apartments, 70 condos, 4,400 square feet of retail space and 573 parking spaces.

