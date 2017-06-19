Ann Arbor company hosting job fair to fill immediate openings

Truck Hero's job fair is from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday, June 22. The company is seeking to hire more than 75 people at $11 an hour for first and second shift, with overtime available, for positions such as assemblers, production, inspectors and shipping and receiving. The openings include direct positions and contract-to-hire positions, and will include open interviews and immediate employment opportunities.

