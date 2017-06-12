Ann Arbor chef leaves Zingerman's to ...

Ann Arbor chef leaves Zingerman's to start new bistro-style restaurant

James Beard-winning chef Alex Young is starting a new chapter in his culinary career with the nearly $2 million purchase of a restaurant space in Scio Township. Young was co-owner of Zingerman's Roadhouse for 15 years and decided to leave that part of his life behind three months ago to build his own restaurant and chase his passion: French cuisine.

