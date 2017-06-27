Ann Arbor bar hides golden tickets worth $10 a week for food and drink
An Ann Arbor business is taking a cue from Willy Wonka and hiding golden tickets for drink and food discounts around Ann Arbor ahead of its grand reopening. The Haymaker Public House , formerly Curtain Call and The Arena, is posting updates on its Facebook page about the search for golden tickets that secure a year of weekly $10 gift certificates to the bar and restaurant.
