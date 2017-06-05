Ann Arbor area business briefs: American 1 Credit Union and Ann Arbor Symphony Orchestra

From new hires and promotions to industry awards, here's a roundup of achievements by businesses and individuals in the greater Ann Arbor area: Longtime American 1 Credit Union President and CEO David C. Puckett officially announced his retirement after 35 years of service to the credit union. Since Puckett took leadership in 1982, American 1 Credit Union has seen two name changes, six successful mergers, a charter change, growth from around 7,000 members to more than 55,000 members, and expansion from two branch locations to 13 branches spanning six counties across southern Michigan.

