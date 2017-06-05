Ann Arbor actress Ashley Park to make TV debut in 'Nightcap'
Ashley Park is used to the daily grind of the entertainment industry, having performed in three Broadway roles since graduating from the University of Michigan. In the midst of her third role on Broadway in "Sunday in the Park with George" alongside Jake Gyllenhaal, Park found herself spending her mornings and afternoons filming for her first role in a television series until the evening hours, when she would perform on stage eight times a week.
