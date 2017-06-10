8 reasons to feel good about Michigan teens

Ann Arbor Pioneer High Schools students celebrated prom at the Big House with a visit to the Michigan football locker room, photos on the field and dancing in the Jack Roth Stadium Club on Friday, May 19, 2017. Melanie Maxwell There are many reasons to feel good about Michigan teenagers: High school graduation rates are going up while teen unemployment is going down, along with teen births and teen crime.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.