5 things to know about Ann Arbor's booming housing market
While that growth is positive, some city and state officials worry Washtenaw County's competitive housing market could leave working class families and millennials priced out of the area. Scroll down for five key things to know about what's making Washtenaw County's housing market so hot and what strategies could ensure housing is still available at a variety of price points.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.
Add your comments below
Ann Arbor Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Daycare needed
|Sun
|Single dad
|2
|At long last! Dunkin Donuts on Plymouth Road opens
|May 19
|Karen N Kennedy
|3
|Ypsilanti Music Selection (Aug '12)
|May '17
|Musikologist
|18
|Review: National RV Detroit (Sep '15)
|Apr '17
|slloyd
|6
|Review: Carlson Catering Co (May '13)
|Apr '17
|Etrueblood
|4
|Town hall connects residents with legislators
|Apr '17
|Whip Nude Cheeks
|2
|Johnson Products Hose Factory (Jan '06)
|Apr '17
|antoniop
|7
Find what you want!
Search Ann Arbor Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC